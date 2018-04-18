Panasonic P101 With 'Big View' 18:9 Display Launched For Rs 6,999

Panasonic India has announced a new budget smartphone as a part of its P-series. The latest smartphone by Panasonic has been named P101 and is being marketed by Panasonic as a 'Big View' display smartphone. Panasonic P101 comes as the company's second smartphone offering with an 18:9 display and boasts of a quad-core processor, 8-megapixel rear camera and more such features. Available via offline retailer Sangeetha Mobiles, the smartphone will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 6,999.Panasonic P101 sports a 5.45-inch Big View IPS display with a 2.5D curved screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA processor and carries a 2GB RAM coupled with 16GB of in-built storage that is further expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD card. As for its optics, the P101 comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front, also with an LED flash. The device is backed by a 2500 mAh battery."P101 has additional features like multi-mode camera, smart actions and smart gestures for an easy access to the device," Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.Connectivity options on the Panasonic P101 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, and FM radio. The smartphone measures 148.8x72x9.1mm and weighs 145 grams.Panasonic P101 has been priced in India as Rs 6,999. Panasonic has also announced launch offers for the P101. With this, Idea Cellular is offering 60GB data to its existing as well as new subscribers with the new Panasonic smartphone. On a recharge of Rs 199, users will get additional 10GB data with 28-days validity. The offer can be availed a maximum of six times. Additionally, Idea is also offering a Rs 2,000 cashback offer with the smartphone, valid until April 30.