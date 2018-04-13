English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panasonic Unveils AI-Based 'Arbo Hub' in India
Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered "Arbo Hub" platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services.
Panasonic Unveils AI-Based 'Arbo Hub' in India. (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered "Arbo Hub" platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services. The device maker also announced it will launch its upcoming Panasonic "P85 NXT" and "Eluga Ray 710" devices with "Arbo Hub" built-in. "Arbo Hub" adapts to the users' specific needs and provides services on one single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps on smartphones, the company said in a statement.
The company has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users. "We have struck all the right chords with 'Arbo', our virtual assistant, that was launched a year ago. Now, users do not have to download multiple apps and clutter their phones as 'Arbo Hub' will give all services on a single platform," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India. "Arbo Hub" will be rolled out for Eluga Ray 700 smartphone via an over the air update.
Recently, Panasonic India has introduced a new smartphone by the name of Eluga Ray 550. The device has been priced at Rs 8,999. As a highlight, the smartphone is first of its kind by Panasonic India in terms of its display size. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on to. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and houses a 3250mAh battery. In terms of optics, the device sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Additionally, the device is equipped with features such as smart lock, trusted voice and fingerprint sensor for its security.
For connectivity, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 comes with a dual SIM (Non-Hybrid) 4G VoLTE support, direct Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is available in three colour variants- Black, Blue and Gold.
