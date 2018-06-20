English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Panasonic Updates 'P' series in India
"P90" is available at all retail stores in blue, black and gold colours.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Expanding its P-series, Panasonic on Wednesday launched its "P90" smartphone for Rs 5,599 in India. The new phone comes with 2.5D curved screen, 5-inch high definition (HD) in-plane switching (IPS) display and Corning Gorilla glass protection. The dual SIM, 4G-VoLTE enabled device sports a 5MP auto-focus (AF) rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, both with light emitting diode (LED) flash, 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB.
Also read: Oppo Find X Launches With 93.8 Percent Screen-To-Body Ratio
"We are happy to launch another P-series device, targeting the youth, letting them explore the new innovation and technology," Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.
Powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Processor and 2400mAh battery, the handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS, supports smart actions, smart gestures, WiFi, radio and Bluetooth connectivity.
"P90" is available at all retail stores in blue, black and gold colours.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
Also read: Oppo Find X Launches With 93.8 Percent Screen-To-Body Ratio
"We are happy to launch another P-series device, targeting the youth, letting them explore the new innovation and technology," Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.
Powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Processor and 2400mAh battery, the handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS, supports smart actions, smart gestures, WiFi, radio and Bluetooth connectivity.
"P90" is available at all retail stores in blue, black and gold colours.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra TUV300 PLUS with 9-Seats Launched in India for Rs 9.47 Lakh
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot