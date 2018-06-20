English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Panasonic Updates 'P' series in India

"P90" is available at all retail stores in blue, black and gold colours.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
Panasonic Updates 'P' series in India
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Expanding its P-series, Panasonic on Wednesday launched its "P90" smartphone for Rs 5,599 in India. The new phone comes with 2.5D curved screen, 5-inch high definition (HD) in-plane switching (IPS) display and Corning Gorilla glass protection. The dual SIM, 4G-VoLTE enabled device sports a 5MP auto-focus (AF) rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, both with light emitting diode (LED) flash, 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB.

"We are happy to launch another P-series device, targeting the youth, letting them explore the new innovation and technology," Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Processor and 2400mAh battery, the handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS, supports smart actions, smart gestures, WiFi, radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

"P90" is available at all retail stores in blue, black and gold colours.

