Panasonic’s Lumix S1H Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Can Record 6K Videos

Panasonic has launched the new Lumix DC-S1H mirrorless camera in India capable of recording 6K videos. It is a single-lens camera that the company claims to be the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera that can capture at the above-mentioned resolution in cinema-quality video output.

The Lumix S1H features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and features Dual Native ISO to get sharp images with accurate details. The camera features Panasonic’s Venus Engine to achieve high sensitivity and minimum noise. It is capable of shooting 6K/24p, 5.9K/30p, and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K. The camera has no time limit on video recording so one can shoot until the memory card is full.

Other features of the camera include a 5-axis in-body image stabiliser along with a 2-axis optical image stabilisation which is seen on Lumix S series lenses. The camera supports Full V-Log/ V-Gamut with 14+ stops of dynamic range and 4:2:2 10bit internal recording. It even supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) in HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), Anamorphic 4:3 modes, a waveform monitor, and V-Log View Assist.

The S1H is going to set you back at Rs 3,19,900 for the body-only and supports Panasonic’s L-mount system so it is compatible with L-mount interchangeable lenses. The company seems to be expanding its Lumix S-Series in India as back in April it had launched the Lumix S1 at Rs 199,990 and the Lumix S1R at Rs 299,990.

