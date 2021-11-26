Parents, PUBG-creator Is Bringing These 6 Features To Make BGMI Safer For Kids

South Korean developer Krafton, the company behind PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India has started a campaign that aims to educate gamers on making the platform safer for others. The ‘Game Responsibility’ campaign will start with a series of films, encouraging users to take a pledge of taking care of themselves and their squad members’ mental health while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. The campaign from Krafton is meant to promote safer and more responsible gaming, and build awareness about safer and healthier gaming habits.

The first film is out on YouTube which addresses gamers’ parents and tries to tackle the problem of continuous gaming in a light hearted manner. There is a second film which will tell gamers the importance of looking up from their phone screens every now and then. The films are meant to the pass on the message of responsible gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has also listed out some steps for which exist within the game for parents to know. Let us take a look:

Virtual World Warning Message: Just before the game starts, gamers should be aware that they are entering a virtual world. There is an in-game audio that is supposed to remind gamers that this is a virtual world and not their real life.

OTP Authentication - Every player below the age of 18 needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. An OTP is sent to the registered person’s number, after which the minor is allowed in the game.

Break Reminders - Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game that can get very addictive. With kids playing the game, it is very easy for them to lose track of time. Therefore, the developer has put reminders that remind gamers to take breaks during intense gaming sessions.

Gameplay Limits - Players below the age of 18 can not play Battlegrounds Mobile India for more than 3 hours in a day.

Daily Spending Limit - Krafton has also put an in-game spending limit, in order to avoid kids overspending money from their parents’ cards. You can not spend more than Rs 7,000 on in-game purchases in a day.

Moderated Game Graphics - The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have sensitised the game graphics in order to promote a healthy gaming culture. This includes reduced violence, bloodshed, and a softer language. For example, the blood in the game is green in colour, and kills are now called “finishes."

