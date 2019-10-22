Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paris Research Team Develops Phone Case That Looks, Responds Like Real Human Skin

Apart from the skin phone case, the team made a skin computer touchpad, a smartwatch strap, and plans to integrate hair and temperature features into the skin.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 22, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Paris Research Team Develops Phone Case That Looks, Responds Like Real Human Skin
Research team in Paris creates smartphone cases, trackpads, smart watch straps from a material nearly identical to human skin. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Instead of a heavy-duty protective smartphone case, why not get one made from ... human skin? Late last week, New Scientist published an article about a research team in Paris developing a phone case made from a material that looks suspiciously like human skin and reacts to touches accordingly. The project was headed by Marc Teyssier at Telecom ParisTech who stated that the purpose of developing of this artificial, yet hyper-realistic human skin phone case was that he "wanted to pinch [his] phone." Thus, this protective cover was born.

The skin "responds to different gestures that mimic human emotional communication." It understands that tapping likely means that the user is in need of attention, and that stoking or sustained contact means that the users could be seeking or feeling comfortable. Two prototypes of the skin exist: a shockingly realistic-looking one and one that looks like a uniform, squishy foam. Both are made of three layers in between which a stretchable copper wire is placed to track the pressure placed on the material.

In addition to the skin phone case, the team also made a skin computer touchpad and smartwatch strap. Interested people can see the products in the flesh at the ACM Symposium, which takes place in New Orleans, US, this week. The team's next plans are to integrate hair into the skin, embed temperature features and add a robotic finger that would allow it to crawl across a table. In any case, for those who want to be able to pinch the phone cases like Teyssier, a solution may be right around the corner.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
