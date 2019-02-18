English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parle is Crowdsourcing Twitterati Opinion on Whether to Bring Back the Rola Cola Candy From Our Childhood
“If all you need is Rola Cola, then all we need is 10k retweets,” says Parle India.
If you ever needed any more proof about the power of social media, then this probably is it. Parle India, a food products company established in the year 1929 and well known for the popular Parle G biscuits, is leveraging the power of social media to gauge interest in a candy it used to make till a few years ago. Rola Cola, the candy from our childhood, is the center of attention of the Twitterati at the moment. The company has asked Twitter users to retweet their tweet 10,000 times, and the wish to have the Rola Cola candy back in stock shall be fulfilled.
It all started out when Siddharth Sai G, a Twitter user from Kerala, posted a tweet on 13 February urging Parle India to bring back the Rola Cola candy. He also posted a photograph of the candy and its package, just so that there is no ambiguity about his request. The very next day, he responded to his own tweet, asking Parle India how many tweets would qualify as sufficient interest to start making and selling the Rola Cola candy again. Parle India has since replied to the tweet on 17 February suggesting, “If all you need is Rola Cola, then all we need is 10k retweets. #BringBackRolaCola”.
It is not entirely clear at the moment whether Parle India would get the 10,000 retweets it wants before it thinks about putting Rola Cola back into production again, or how long it will wait for the tweets to clock up. But this is surely quite cool, and we hope Rola Cola production lines start whirring into life real soon. Get your retweets in, in the meantime.
As it turns out, Siddharth Sai G has since brought this tweet to the attention of the likes of Google, Netflix, Swiggy and Zomato, requesting for their help in getting the message out.
