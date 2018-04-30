English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passport Verification Goes Paperless in Gurugram With mPassport App
By using this app, the officials can directly update the verification report digitally into the system.
mpassport seva app screenshots.
In order to cut delays in police verification for fresh and renewed passports, Gurugram Police on Monday provided android-based tablets and mobile application to all police stations in the district. "With the introduction of mPassport app and smartphones, the passport verification process will henceforth be paperless," Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said. The applications can be easily operated on smartphones.
He said the move will lessen the burden on police and fast-track the process of passport issuance and renewals.
District police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said: "The motive to introduce mobile application and provide smartphones is to lessen the burden on police stations and to fast-track the process. The online verification process has been operationalised now." The tablets and mobile app were handed out on Monday after a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Deputy Commissioners and Station House Officers, which was chaired by Khirwar.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
The app will help police officers during field verification. By using this app, the officials can directly update the verification report digitally into the system. Earlier, police downloaded and printed the verification forms and visited the houses of passport applicants for physical verification.
Under the new system, police officers will visit the applicants and fill the required form on their cell phones.
Further, pictures of applicants will be uploaded through the mobile app. Similarly, verification reports, once submitted, will be sent to the Passport Office and automatically saved in Police Department server.
Also Watch
He said the move will lessen the burden on police and fast-track the process of passport issuance and renewals.
District police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said: "The motive to introduce mobile application and provide smartphones is to lessen the burden on police stations and to fast-track the process. The online verification process has been operationalised now." The tablets and mobile app were handed out on Monday after a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Deputy Commissioners and Station House Officers, which was chaired by Khirwar.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
The app will help police officers during field verification. By using this app, the officials can directly update the verification report digitally into the system. Earlier, police downloaded and printed the verification forms and visited the houses of passport applicants for physical verification.
Under the new system, police officers will visit the applicants and fill the required form on their cell phones.
Further, pictures of applicants will be uploaded through the mobile app. Similarly, verification reports, once submitted, will be sent to the Passport Office and automatically saved in Police Department server.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report