Paying Your Credit Card Bills Using CRED During IPL T20 Can Get You Some Cashback: This Is How It Works

Credit card bill payments have always a somewhat saddening affair. You are paying a lot of money for the expenses over the past month, some necessary and some pure extravagance. And while you may get the occasional cashback offers on utility bill payments across different platforms, for instance, credit card payments have never really offered such schemes thus far. That could be changing, with fintech platform CRED announcing the IPL T20 Celebration for the upcoming Indian Premier League T20 cricket series. This comes as CRED becomes an official partner for the IPL for a period of three years. CRED will be bundling cashbacks for every credit card bill payment you make during the T20 matches. The CRED app is available for Android phones as well as the Apple iPhone.

The first offer in place is the CRED Power Play - the Most Rewarding Overs. Anyone who pays their bill payment during these overs in any IPL T20 match will get assured cashback and one user will win 100% cashback of the bill amount they have paid. CRED confirms to News18 that there is no cap on the cashback for bill payments and this can be up to 100% cashback—though only one user during that time will get the full 100% cashback. The company has also confirmed that there is no minimum bill payment amount to be eligible for this offer—any and every credit card bill payment will be able to avail the cashback offer. CRED tells News18 that this will be available through the entire length of every IPL T20 match and there will be two power plays as well in every match.

There is also the CRED Payer of the Match offer where a user with the highest bill payments made during a match will win Rs 100,000 in prize money. “As much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivizing every credit cardholder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores,” says Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, CRED. “We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” says Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL.

The CRED app will also have offers from multiple brands including OnePlus, Myntra, Ajio, Puma, Lalit Hotels, Tata Cliq, JioSaavn, Audible, CureFit, Dineout, Samsung, Motorola, Reliance Brands, Hugo Boss and JioSaavn. CRED is a members-only app for credit card management and bill payments as well as curated offers and rewards. A lot of these offers are dependent on a user’s credit rating score, which is calculated based on the credit payments schedule.