Home » News » Tech » Payments Firm PayPal To Lay off 7% Of Its Workforce To Cut Costs
Payments Firm PayPal To Lay off 7% Of Its Workforce To Cut Costs

Reuters

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

On Tuesday, PayPal announced it will lay off 2000 employees.

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a string of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a string of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.

”While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do,” said PayPal’s Chief Executive Dan Schulman in a statement.

The move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

Shares of the payments firm were up about 2.4% in afternoon trading.

In November, PayPal had cut its annual revenue growth forecast in anticipation of a broader economic downturn and said it did not expect much growth in its U.S. e-commerce business in the holiday quarter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
