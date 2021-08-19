Digital payments platform Paytm has announced incentives for users on paying electricity bills via the app. The company says the offer is available for users in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. On the first payment of their electricity bill on Paytm, users will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs 50. Meanwhile, existing users will get an assured reward & up to 10,000 cashback points on every bill payment, which can be redeemed for deals and gift vouchers from top brands.

The cashback deal is applicable on bill payments of the major power distribution companies of the above mentioned states - Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Tata Power Mumbai, Adani Electricity, BEST, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh(APEPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL). Through the Paytm app, users can pay electricity bill in less a minute. Users need to select their state and service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment. Users can make the payment with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. The payment is instant and users get a receipt on completion of bill payment. The app also reminds about the due date for payments through SMS and in-app notifications.

Over the past year, Paytm expanded partnership with over 70 electricity boards across the country to increase digital payments amid the pandemic. Paytm users can also do mobile recharges, pay their credit card bills, book cylinders, and do many other regular payments from the comfort of their homes. The company hopes to rival PhonePe that enjoys massive popularity among customers and merchants. The digital company has been also expanding partnership with electricity boards to boost online payments.

