Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details

Paytm has introduced Paytm First – a loyalty programme which covers paid subscriptions of several companies including Zomato, Eros Now, Sony Liv, Viu Premium, and Uber. The primary motive behind this loyalty programme is to retain customers by rewarding them for their repeat purchase behaviour - a critical metric for a digital payments company. This is also Paytm's attempt at building a super app platform like China’s tech behemoth Tencent. Paytm is offering “Paytm First” priced at Rs 750 with an inaugural cashback worth Rs 100 for a very limited time. The Paytm First customers will enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits from leading partnered brands.When it comes to executing a Super App model in India, Tapzo was the first to evangelise. However, it failed to captivate users and was eventually sold out to Amazon Pay in a distress sale. To some extent, Flipkart-owned PhonePe made some headway in mirroring Tencent’s super app offering.Commenting on the launch, Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm said. “We are very excited to launch our exclusive loyalty program “Paytm First” with sought after rewards and benefits spanning across video and music streaming, food and travel, shopping and lifestyle. We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers.”