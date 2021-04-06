Paytm Announces New DIY Flow for Mini Apps Store To Make Uploading Mini Apps Easier for Developers

Paytm today announced the launch of a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) flow for developers which allows them to list their apps on the Paytm Mini Apps Store. The new process will make it easier for developers to create and host their apps on Paytm’s platform and expand the reach of their business. Paytm said that its Mini Apps Store is already helping hundreds of app developers across India to accelerate their business and reach target users. Paytm Mini Apps Store is enabling small developers to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using Open Source technologies like HTML and JavaScript. The Mini app store now allows developers to integrate seamlessly with Paytm identity and payment services. Apps can leverage Paytm’s payment interface and allow customers to pay through a wide range of payment instruments. In the last few months over 600 apps have been featured on the mini-app store with an additional 1000 in the pipeline, Paytm said.

Using the new DIY flow, developers can create and host their apps on Paytm’s Android Mini Apps Store in three easy steps. The company said that a merchant can register by entering a few basic details on the same Business Dashboard, which they already use for their payment settlement and reconciliations. Once onboard, merchants can easily integrate the key features using the already installed Paytm app. There is no need to install or set up anything else. Once completed, merchants can submit their app for review and post-approval and can launch their Mini App to millions of Paytm users instantly.

Shreyas Srinivasan, Head of Paytm Mini Apps Store said, “Our new DIY onboarding process will empower more developers to leverage our reach and digital infrastructure to build new innovative products. Developers also rely on Paytm Payment Gateway and payout services to offer a seamless payment experience to their customers. Unlike other app stores, developers get paid instantly and we charge 0 percent MDR on Wallet and UPI. This is an industry first and we hope this will further accelerate digital adoption in India.."

Paytm Android Mini Apps Store is constantly adding new features and services to help merchants reach more users, Paytm said in a release.

