Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Paytm Confirms It Will Not Levy Transaction or Convenience Fee On Any Payments or Services

According to the digital payments company, there have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paytm Confirms It Will Not Levy Transaction or Convenience Fee On Any Payments or Services
According to the digital payments company, there have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same.
Loading...

Digital wallet Paytm has refuted reports that it is going to charge users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform. "We would like to clarify that Paytm app/payment gateway owned by One97 Communications Limited does not charge or levy any convenience/transaction fee from our customers on using any payment method which includes cards, UPI, net-banking and wallet. "Paytm customers will continue using all the services available on the platform without any fee," the Noida-headquartered company said in a statement.

The ET report on Sunday said that Paytm is going to allegedly charge 1 per cent on payments via credit cards, 0.9 per cent for debit cards and up to Rs 12-15 through net banking and UPI-based methods.

According to the digital payments company, there have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same. "In such cases, we recommend our users to pay through their debit cards and UPI to avoid these charges. We would like to reiterate that these charges aren't levied by Paytm in any scenario," said the company, adding that it does not have any plans to levy any such fee in the future.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram