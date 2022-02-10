Paytm Is Offering Chance to Get Free LPG Cylinder: Here's How You Can Get It

Digital India is gaining momentum with every passing day as people can enjoy the benefits of using services by sitting at home. Paytm, the digital payment service provider is one of the elements contributing to the exponential rise of digital India. For instance, Paytm allows users to pay for an array of services and products and acts as a one-stop solution for a wide variety of things. For instance, Paytm is currently the sole platform that allows users to book a Bharat LPG gas cylinder. Recently, the platform announced a host of exciting offers for new and existing customers alike. Among the array of offers, Paytm users can get a chance to get a free LPG cylinder.

In addition, Paytm is offering new customers a chance to avail additional benefits if they book an LPG cylinder using the platform.

A set of several coupon codes can make it possible for you to get an LPG cylinder for free. While processing a transaction, new and existing users can use the code ‘FREEGAS’ and can stand a chance to win a free cylinder. Moreover, new customers can avail a flat cashback of Rs 30 on their cylinder’s first booking by using the coupon code ‘FIRSTCYLINDER’.

Here’s how you can book the LPG cylinder and use the coupon code mentioned.

Step 1: Open your Paytm application.

Step 2: Locate the ‘Recharge and Bill Payments’ tab and under the tab, find ‘Book Gas Cylinder.’

Step 3: Now, select your gas provider.

Step 4: Enter necessary details, including your registered mobile number, LPG ID, and consumer number.

Step 5: After you have entered the details, enter the valid coupon code.

Step 6: Tap Proceed and complete the payment.

Note: The offer for a free cylinder and cashback is only applicable on limited LPG cylinder providers. Currently, Paytm only caters to HP Gas, Indane, and Bharat Gas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.