Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale: Everything You Need to Know
The Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale has already begun on August 8 and will last till August 15.
Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale: Every Thing You Need to Know
Paytm Mall has announced its ‘Freedom Cashback Sale’. The Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale is now Live and will run through till August 15. For this sale Paytm has tied up with more than 1,000 leading brands to “promote” the Freedom Cashback Sale, wherein it has made an investment of Rs 100 crores in the promotional activities.
As part of the ‘Freedom Cashback Sale,’ Paytm Mall will be running cashback offers across multiple products categories, including smartphones, laptops and other electronics, fashion apparel, as well as home and kitchen appliances. There are an additional 10% cashback offers for the customers using ICICI Bank credit card from 8th to 11th August. One can get maximum cashback of Rs 1,250 on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. The platform has witnessed a great traction in FMCG category. With an increasing number of repeat orders, it has now increased its focus on this category.
The other offers under the Freedom Sale cover up to Rs 20,000 in cashback on electronics including laptops, up to Rs 10,000 cashback on smartphones, No Cost EMI purchase mode for smartphones, up to 60 per cent cashback on groceries, and about 40 per cent cashback on fashion apparel. The sale will be conducted under different themes -- Midnight super offers, flash sale, bazaar, Rs 99 store and Re 1 deals.
Meanwhile, E-commerce giant Amazon has also announced its 4-day long Freedom sale on account of Independence Day. The Freedom sale will start from August 9 and will be continued till August 12.
