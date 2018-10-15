Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Sale: Apple iPhone 8 is available with Rs 22,610 Discount

The Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ ended on Sunday i.e. October 14 while Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ would also come to end today. And finally, for those who are looking to buy a smartphone but are yet to purchase one, Paytm Mall is offering the Apple iPhone 8 at a discount of Rs 22,610. The 64GB variant of the phone which has been priced at Rs 67,940 is available on the website and app at Rs 58,830. The customers can get an additional cashback of Rs 13,500 which takes its effective price to just Rs 45,330.The iPhone 8 with 64GB was available at Rs. 53,999 during the Great Indian sale along with a 10 percent additional discount for SBI Bank card users, no cost EMI option and up to Rs. 15,900 exchange discount. The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage was available for Rs. 53,999, a discount of Rs. 13,941 and the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999, a discount of Rs. 4,001. There was also a 10 percent additional discount for HDFC Bank card users and up to Rs. 18,000 of exchange discount.The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the device sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A11 bionic chip. It comes with a 3GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 256GB. It sports a dual camera setup a the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. At the front, it sports a 7-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture. The device boasts of Apple's proprietary 'Touch ID'.