Paytm Mall Partners With Apple to Become an Authorised Reseller
Only authorized sellers would be allowed to sell Apple products on the platform. Any other independent seller would be required to get authorization from Apple before listing their products on Paytm Mall.
Image for Representation
E-commerce platform Paytm Mall has announced a partnership with Apple to sell its latest products like iPhones and iPads in India. Apple products listed on Paytm Mall would have an authorized tag, which is given only to brand-authorized sellers. The iPhone maker would promote Paytm Mall on its website, mentioning it as an authorized reseller for Apple products in the country, Paytm Mall said in a statement.
"Paytm Mall is one of India's leading seller of premium mobile phones, and adding Apple's range will further strengthen our list of offering to our customers. All latest Apple products would be available on our platform and would come with a valid standard Apple warranty," said Srinivas Mothey, Vice President at Paytm Mall.
As per the deal, only authorized sellers would be allowed to sell Apple products on the platform. Any other independent seller would be required to get authorization from Apple before listing their products on Paytm Mall. "This would ensure that customers get only the genuine product at a fair price," said Paytm Mall. Also, the iPhone maker would promote Paytm Mall on its website mentioning it as an authorized reseller for Apple products in India.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?