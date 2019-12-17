Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Paytm Now Lets You Pay Using NEFT, IMPS, UPI, Cards And Wallet Methods

Millions of users can pay up to ₹10 lakh per transaction instantly from their Paytm App using NEFT powered by Paytm Payments Bank.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Paytm Now Lets You Pay Using NEFT, IMPS, UPI, Cards And Wallet Methods
Millions of users can pay up to ₹10 lakh per transaction instantly from their Paytm App using NEFT powered by Paytm Payments Bank.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making online NEFT transfers 24/7 on all days including weekends and holidays from Monday, India's digital payment leader Paytm has become the only payments app offering three ways to pay 24x7 seamlessly, within the same "Money Transfer" flow via UPI, IMPS and now NEFT mode. Millions of users can pay up to ₹10 lakh per transaction instantly from their Paytm App using NEFT powered by Paytm Payments Bank, the company said in a statement. This extends Paytm's leadership in the payments market where UPI P2P (peer-to-peer) apps such as Phone Pe and Google Pay are restricted to ₹2 lakh per transaction.

"We offer all-important payment methods and are the only platform where users can pay instantly using NEFT, IMPS, UPI, Wallet, and cards. With this increased limit, we are confident that more users will prefer our services for their day to day payments," said Satish Gupta, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank. This also benefits the corporates and businesses who hold Paytm Payments Bank current account as now they can pay up to ₹50 lakh per transaction 24x7.

So far, IMPS facility allowed 24x7 fund transfers online but it had a limit of ₹2 lakh that has now been increased. "While other banks have separate interfaces for different payment modes, Paytm is the only payment app that seamlessly suggests the best way to transfer money based on the transaction amount in a hassle-free way," said the company. It is now the only app offering more than 200 payment use-cases for everyday payment needs, widely accepted at over 14 million offline retail stores.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram