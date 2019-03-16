Paytm Payments Bank launches mobile app for Android, iOS

Paytm Payments Bank has launched a separate mobile application for its mobile banking services. The mobile app will enable customers to check their balances, raise a request for physical debits cards, access digital debit cards, etc. Customers will also be able to receive 24x7 help and support through this mobile banking app. The new app is already available for download on the Google Play store, while iOS users will soon get the update on the Apple app store.“The new app has been introduced exclusively for its bank’s customers to provide a wide range of banking services in a phased manner,” says Satish Kumar Gupta, MD, and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank, in a statement. “The purpose of the new app is to segregate its operations from the existing app which caters to customers of several group entities. However, PPB customers will continue to serve its customers on its older app should its customers desire so. Both apps will co-exist.”Paytm launched its payments bank services back in 2017 after RBI granted permission to the applicant companies to launch their own versions. The company claims that its payments bank now has 43 million customers, two million out of which now own physical debit cards.