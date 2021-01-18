Paytm Reaffirms Its Digital India Vision, Says Merchants Can Enjoy UPI and RuPay Payments With Zero-Fees

Paytm says that its all-in-one payment gateway for small-scale merchants is levying no hidden transaction charges or fees on UPI and RuPay card payments. The digital payment company has further announced that it is following guidelines set by the authorities and hopes to pursue more merchant partners and customers to adopt online payment modes - in a bid to promote the government's Digital India push. Launched last year, the all-in-one QR allows merchants to receive unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps, that goes directly into their bank account at zero percent fee. The company had also introduced a new service 'Paytm Business Khata' to maintain digital ledgers, that complements the all-in-one QR.

Moreover, the Paytm all-in-one payment gateway (QR) can be integrated into any website or mobile application that sells a product or service. The company claims that this is particularly helpful for home-based businesses that may not have a website or app. The merchant can start accepting online payments and expand the digital reach of their business by integrating the service. "It ensures quick integration of the payment solutions, eliminates redirection, and enhances brand visibility with a custom user interface and logo," the company explained.

Speaking more over the all-in-one payment gateway, a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement that the service promotes the adoption of digital payments in the country, as merchants are no longer restricted by fees, earlier levied by banks. The spokesperson further adds, "We will continue to follow all guidelines set by the authorities and help in the growth of online transactions. With Paytm Payment Gateway, we are empowering businesses to easily able to digitise their business operations, without any investment in technology or backend infrastructure."

In recent months, Paytm invested in several sectors to add more merchants across India onto its platforms. With Paytm postpaid and collaboration with Kirana stores and other big brands like Uber, Patanjali, and more, the company is also trying to lure customers from various tier 2 and tier 3 areas in India. For instance, it recently announced the rollout of flexible EMIs for Paytm postpaid users. The move essentially means that Paytm Postpaid users can now purchase products and pay back the accumulated amount in easy instalments that include nominal interest rates.

Similarly, its direct rival PhonePe is also introducing new features frequently, in a bid to attract more merchant partners as well as users, amid the massive Digital India push from the government. Recently it rolled out a new feature for the PhonePe Business app that allows merchants to receive voice notifications in nine regional languages. It is also providing affordable health insurance and among other features. The company had announced that it processed over 11 million insurance policy premium payments last year.