English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
Part of Paytm Mall’s Republic Day Sale, the iPhone Super Sale is offering cashback deals on various models.
Part of Paytm Mall’s Republic Day Sale, the iPhone Super Sale is offering cashback deals on various models.
Loading...
Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, Paytm is also hosting a special sale for its consumers. The Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale is offering deals and discounts on a various range of products. The most prominent one is the iPhone Super Sale, which as the name suggests, has a bunch of iPhones available with cashback offers.
The cashback is credited to your Paytm wallet, which is something to keep in mind as you can only use it via the Paytm app. Additionally, American Express cardholders can get extra 10 percent cashback.
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max
The latest flagships from Apple, the iPhone XS and XS Max are both also available with cashback offers. The 64GB iPhone XS Max can be availed for Rs 1,09,799 with a cashback of up Rs 8,000 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,23,840 with a cashback of Rs 8,669.
Similarly the iPhone XS is also available with similar cashbacks. The 64GB iPhone XS can be purchased for Rs 99,670 with a cashback of Rs 6,977 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,14,799 with a cashback of Rs 8,036.
Apple iPhone XR
The colourful and vibrant iPhone XR is also available during the Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale. You can grab the 64GB variant for as low as Rs 76,299 and get an additional cashback of Rs 3,815. The 128GB variant is going for Rs 80,297 with additional cashback benefits of Rs 4,015.
Apple iPhone X (64GB)
The iPhone X is available for Rs 83,199, a discount of 13 percent. The smartphone comes with Rs 8,320 cashback, which means you eventually end up paying Rs 75,509.
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)
the iPhone 7 is available at a retail price of Rs 39,787 which is a discount of 24 percent and customers buying the device get Rs 3581 in the form of cashback using “MOB9” as the promo code.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)
The last notch-less Apple iPhone, you can grab the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage for Rs 70,399 on Paytm Mall. The smartphone is getting a discount of 9 percent and customers can get a cashback of Rs 3,520 during purchase. With the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 66,879.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The cashback is credited to your Paytm wallet, which is something to keep in mind as you can only use it via the Paytm app. Additionally, American Express cardholders can get extra 10 percent cashback.
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max
The latest flagships from Apple, the iPhone XS and XS Max are both also available with cashback offers. The 64GB iPhone XS Max can be availed for Rs 1,09,799 with a cashback of up Rs 8,000 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,23,840 with a cashback of Rs 8,669.
Similarly the iPhone XS is also available with similar cashbacks. The 64GB iPhone XS can be purchased for Rs 99,670 with a cashback of Rs 6,977 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,14,799 with a cashback of Rs 8,036.
Apple iPhone XR
The colourful and vibrant iPhone XR is also available during the Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale. You can grab the 64GB variant for as low as Rs 76,299 and get an additional cashback of Rs 3,815. The 128GB variant is going for Rs 80,297 with additional cashback benefits of Rs 4,015.
Apple iPhone X (64GB)
The iPhone X is available for Rs 83,199, a discount of 13 percent. The smartphone comes with Rs 8,320 cashback, which means you eventually end up paying Rs 75,509.
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)
the iPhone 7 is available at a retail price of Rs 39,787 which is a discount of 24 percent and customers buying the device get Rs 3581 in the form of cashback using “MOB9” as the promo code.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)
The last notch-less Apple iPhone, you can grab the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage for Rs 70,399 on Paytm Mall. The smartphone is getting a discount of 9 percent and customers can get a cashback of Rs 3,520 during purchase. With the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 66,879.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 21 January , 2019 In Conversation With Nancy Chen, Aston Martin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Is The Return of The Apple iPhone SE Indicating That a Truly Affordable iPhone May be in The Works?
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results