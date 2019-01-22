Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More

Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, Paytm is also hosting a special sale for its consumers. The Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale is offering deals and discounts on a various range of products. The most prominent one is the iPhone Super Sale, which as the name suggests, has a bunch of iPhones available with cashback offers.The cashback is credited to your Paytm wallet, which is something to keep in mind as you can only use it via the Paytm app. Additionally, American Express cardholders can get extra 10 percent cashback.The latest flagships from Apple, the iPhone XS and XS Max are both also available with cashback offers. The 64GB iPhone XS Max can be availed for Rs 1,09,799 with a cashback of up Rs 8,000 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,23,840 with a cashback of Rs 8,669.Similarly the iPhone XS is also available with similar cashbacks. The 64GB iPhone XS can be purchased for Rs 99,670 with a cashback of Rs 6,977 while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 1,14,799 with a cashback of Rs 8,036.The colourful and vibrant iPhone XR is also available during the Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale. You can grab the 64GB variant for as low as Rs 76,299 and get an additional cashback of Rs 3,815. The 128GB variant is going for Rs 80,297 with additional cashback benefits of Rs 4,015.The iPhone X is available for Rs 83,199, a discount of 13 percent. The smartphone comes with Rs 8,320 cashback, which means you eventually end up paying Rs 75,509.the iPhone 7 is available at a retail price of Rs 39,787 which is a discount of 24 percent and customers buying the device get Rs 3581 in the form of cashback using “MOB9” as the promo code.The last notch-less Apple iPhone, you can grab the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage for Rs 70,399 on Paytm Mall. The smartphone is getting a discount of 9 percent and customers can get a cashback of Rs 3,520 during purchase. With the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 66,879.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.