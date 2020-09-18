Paytm Suspended From Play Store, Google Says App Violated Gambling Policies

Paytm, one of India's largest startups and a heavily used digital payments service, has been suspended by Google from the Google Play Store. According to a report by TechCrunch, Paytm's consumer facing app has been suspended from the Play Store after Google took cognisance of "repeated violations" by Paytm of Google's Play Store app policies. Paytm is one of India's largest companies by volume of users and transactions, and is also India's highest valued startup. Reports indicate that Paytm's suspension has come in light of the Paytm First sports betting service, which seemingly violated Google's app policies on unregulated gambling and online casinos.

News18 has reached out to Paytm for a response on the matter, but at the time of publishing, the company was yet to issue a statement about the suspension of its marquee app from Android's Google Play Store.

It is important to note that other Paytm apps, such as Paytm Money and Paytm Mall, still remain live on the Google Play Store. The Android maker has suspended only the flagship Paytm app, which is primarily used by most users for transferring money among peers, as well as using it as a digital wallet or making payments to vendors that use Paytm's UPI interface for cashless transactions.

According to reports, Google has also issued warnings to multiple other apps, including popular streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, for displaying disclaimers before broadcasting advertisements related to online gambling. Ahead of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season, Google is seemingly cracking down on online gambling apps looking to offer sports betting — something that is illegal in India.

It is important to note, though, that fantasy sports still remains legal in a number of Indian states, and it will be important for apps to underline the difference through key characteristics, in order to comply with the Google Play Store policies.