Paytm to Now Offer Instant Digital Loans in Partnership With Clix Finance
Using proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models developed by Paytm and Clix, millions of Paytm customers and merchants will get instant completely digital loans on the Paytm platform.
Image for representation. (twitter.com/PaytmBank)
Digital payments player Paytm on Tuesday partnered non-banking financial company Clix Finance to offer instant digital loans to customers and merchants on its platform. The company would offer loans to Paytm customers and merchants through "Deferred Payment or Postpaid" and "Merchant Lines" facilities. Using proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models developed by Paytm and Clix, millions of Paytm customers and merchants will get instant completely digital loans on the Paytm platform, the company which is owned by One97 Communications Limited, said in a statement.
"We have seen an overwhelming response to Paytm postpaid and merchant lending products. With this partnership, we aim to bring our credit tested algorithmic lending products to a larger customer and merchant base, said Nitin Misra, Senior Vice President, Paytm. Over the next few months, Clix and Paytm will introduce several new products to further enhance customer experience and meet customer demand. "Together, we will co-create many unique and customised products that will work seamlessly to address unmet financial needs of millions of customers," said Pramod Bhasin, Founder and Chairman, Clix.
There are nearly 60 million MSMEs in India that need to go digital. Alibaba-backed Paytm has over 200 million users in the country.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mandira Bedi Posts Stunning Beach Photo from Maldives, See Here
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More
- Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final