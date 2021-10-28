Paytm vs PhonePe vs Google Pay: Which Digital Payment App Should You Use

Digital payments in India continue to grow, so does the competition between apps offering these services. With the introduction of UPI and the push for digital payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems every fintech company wants to join the bandwagon offering these services. Among the most popular apps in India include PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay. The three have become synonymous with the digital transaction in the country, but there might be some elements missing here and there. Check out our broad comparison to see which app is the best one for you.

Features: Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm all offer UPI payment method. If we look at the adoption, PhonePe had the most number of UPI transactions in September 2021 (1,653.19 mn), followed by Google Pay (1,294.56 mn) and Paytm (462.71 mn). However, both Paytm and PhonePe offer wallet services that let users store money for prepaid payments. On the other hand, Google Pay offers no wallet, and the money continues to get deducted from the bank. A digital wallet may also help in keeping overall bank statements less cluttered.

That being said, Google Pay has partnered with more online brands to offer a convenient digital payment mode. All three platforms offer rewards while making payments via their respective platforms.

Interface and Language: Having used all three apps, Google Pay by far offers the cleanest user interface (UI), but this could be a matter of perspective. It could be true as Google Pay has comparatively fewer services to offer, but it is slowly expanding.

But the next option could matter more when it comes to reachability. Both Paytm and PhonePe offer 11 Indian languages, including English. Whereas, Google Pay has fewer options and users only get seven regional language options: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu. The other two also offer Malayalam, Odia, and Assamese language options.

Ease Of Recharge/Bill Payments: But it all comes down to various services that you can pay for via these apps. So far, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm are neck-at-neck when it comes to digital payments. All three apps allow the basics like phone recharge, electricity and water bill payments, and even booking flights or trains. In other words, it could be a matter of preference. However, readers must note that Paytm and PhonePe offer additional services like mutual funds payments or getting health insurance. Google Pay recently partnered With SBI General Insurance to offer health insurance to its users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.