Paytm's Ongoing 'iPhone Bonanza' Offer Gives Users a Chance to Win iPhone 12: Here's How

Paytm has rolled out an ‘iPhone Bonanza’ offer on electricity bill payments that gives users the chance to win a new iPhone 12. The offer is already live (started on June 8) and will go till July 8. The company says that winners will be notified via email and phone calls by 31 July, and upon successful verification, would be given a Paytm Mall voucher. Winners can log on to Paytm Mall, enter the voucher code, and order the iPhone 12 for free. The digital payments company will hope to popularise its electricity bill payment system among users with the new ‘iPhone Bonanza’ offer. Paytm recently enhanced the electricity bill payments experience with features such as 2-step instant payments and timely reminders through SMS and in-app notifications. To pay electricity, users need to choose their state and service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number, and then make the payment. Additionally, users paying the electricity bill for the first time on Paytm will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs 50. The company has clarified that users would win a 64GB storage model that costs Rs 73,900.

Speaking over the development, a Paytm spokesperson said that the company continues to improve its platform to enable seamless digital payments services. “We have onboarded electricity boards from every corner of the country ranging from Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to Lakshadweep, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, among others. With our new UI and exciting offers, we are trying to reach new users across the country," the company said in a press note. The digital payments platform also lets users pay mobile and broadband bills, recharge DTH service, pay credit card bills, book cylinders, make rent payments, and many more. Readers can check out our Apple iPhone 12 review here.

