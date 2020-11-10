PCs, Laptops See Highest Shipments in 7 Years as Work From Home Continues for Many

The Indian PC market that includes desktops, laptops, and workstations projected a 9.2 percent growth during the July-September 2020 period (Q3 2020), as per the latest data provided by market analyst International Data Corporation (IDC). The data shows that PC shipments in India during the third quarter was also the highest in the last seven years with 3.4 million units, and the boost in shipments is credited to rising demands in e-learning as well as work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, HP leads the India PC market with 9.65 lakh shipments to capture a market share of 28.2 percent. Lenovo saw a decline in shipments from 8.95 lakh units in Q3 2019 to 7.44 lakh units in Q3 2020, therefore securing the second spot with a 21.7 percent market share.

Dell secured the third spot with a share of 21.3 percent to 7.31 lakh units shipped in Q3 2020 in India. The fourth and the fifth positions are held by Acer (9.5 percent share) and Asus (7.5 percent share), respectively. IDC adds that the consumer PC segment recorded its biggest quarter ever with 2 million shipments, therefore projecting a 41.7 percent growth year-on-year (YoY) and 167.2 percent in growth in comparison to Q2 2020. Schools and colleges continued to function virtually, leading to a surge in demand for consumer notebooks, especially in large cities. New entrants like Xiaomi and Avita were also able to leverage this opportunity but remained outside of the top five companies in the consumer segment. Moreover, Apple shipments grew 19.4 percent YoY as it ended its biggest quarter of shipments in the country.

The IDC report further highlights that the demand for notebooks and laptops in India remains much higher than other computer devices, and notebook shipments are likely to increase in the October-December period (Q4 2020). Bharath Shenoy, market analyst for PC devices at IDC India says that due to uncertainties in reopening of schools and colleges coupled with affordable broadband connections across the country, demand for PCs is expected to remain high. Overall, Lenovo is the only top PC company whose shipments fell 16.9 percent YoY due to the absence of any large education-deals in the third quarter of this year.