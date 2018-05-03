English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pentagon Bans Huawei and ZTE Phones on US Military Bases

The United States military bases are asked to cease device made by both Huawei and ZTE.

Reuters

Updated:May 3, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
Huawei. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
As per the order of the Pentagon, the U.S. Department of Defense has stopped selling mobile phones and modems made by the Chinese technology companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp in stores on its military bases, citing potential security risks. The United States military bases are asked to cease device made by both Huawei and ZTE. As of April 25, the Pentagon ordered that these and related products be removed from its stores worldwide, according to Pentagon spokesman Major Dave Eastburn.

"These devices may pose an unacceptable risk to the department's personnel, and mission," Eastburn said. The action followed a series of U.S. moves aimed at stopping or reducing access by Huawei and ZTE to the U.S. economy amid allegations the companies could be using their technology to spy on Americans.

Representative of Huawei and ZTE could not be reached immediately for comment, though both have denied allegations that their products are used to spy.



The Pentagon noted in its comments to Reuters that in February 2018, the Director of National Intelligence, the heads of the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Glossarial Intelligence Agency testified before the U.S. Senate that Huawei products pose a potential security risk to users.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
