People Are Buying Laptops And PCs More Than Before For WFH As HP And Lenovo Clock Big Gains

It was a pretty common theme over the past couple of years that PC shipments were struggling globally, as more and more users were relying on their office workstations and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, to get work done. But with the Coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing requirements ensuring we millions around the globe are working from home, the requirement for a good computing device at home has ensured that PC and laptop sales have rebounded. And how. The latest numbers show a significant spike in shipments in Q2 2020, which clearly indicates everyone who didn’t have a good enough laptop at home is now buying one, to get work done.

PC shipments grew 2.8% to 64.8 million units in Q2 2020, that’s according to research firm Gartner. Lenovo led the shipments with 16.19 million units closely followed by HP with 16.15 million units. Dell shipped 10.64 million units while Apple’s shipments clocked 4.36 million units. As it turns out, only Dell saw a decline in shipments in Q2 2020 compared with Q2 2019, losing out by 0.3%. At the same time, Lenovo gained 4.2%, HP saw a massive 17.1% gain, Apple clocked 5.1% higher shipment numbers and the likes of Acer and Asus also registered massive gains. Acer shipped 4 million units in this quarter which is 23.6% more than the corresponding quarter last year and Asus shipped 3.5 million units, a 21.4% improvement.

Gartner data suggests 64.8 million units were shipped in Q2 2020 while IDC data suggests that 72.3 million PCs were shipped in the same period

Research firm IDC suggests that 72.3 million PCs were shipped in Q2 2020. HP leads the way with more than 18 million units while Lenovo is second clocking 17.4 million units. Dell shipped 12 million units while Apple shipped 5.5 million devices in the Mac range. This means HP now has a market share of 25% while Lenovo logs in with 24.1% market share. Dell has 16.6% market share in Q2 2020.

People are depending on proper PCs and laptops once again, to get work done, while they are working from home. In India, we have recently seen launches by HP, Lenovo, Dell and Acer, to name a few, across price points to appeal to those who are searching for a new computing device for work from home, online classes, entertainment and more. In fact, HP has also introduced a new mid-range HP Laptop 14s series that offers a SIM card slot that allows users to access 4G mobile data on their laptops in case they don’t have Wi-Fi connectivity at the time, something that is great news for those who may have inconsistent internet connections at home.

