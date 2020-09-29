People Are Buying the New 'Sabrina' Chromecast Device Ahead of Launch in US: Report

Ahead of Google's new Chromecast device launch, people in the US have been able to purchase the new Chromecast device from in-store retailers like Walmart and Home Depot. A report in The Verge also says that the website was also able to procure a new Chromecast device from one such retailer. The report said that Home Depot is not stopping people from purchasing the pre-released product.

Last week, the website had reported that a Reddit user was able to purchase the new Chromecast device from a local Walmart. In its report, The Verge said that not all stores are selling the new Chromecast device, and putting the product code on the receipt shows no result on the retailer's website. Further, The Verge said that the receipt lists the device as, "SABRINA-ABBEY ROCK CANDY," which is the new Chromecast device's codename. Google did not immediately respond to The Verge's request for a comment.

Apart from the device codename, the website also discovered a lot more information. The new Chromecast device costs $49.99 (Rs. 3,680 by direct conversion), and Google is calling the white colour 'snow'. Further, the new Chromecast dongle runs the rebranded version of Android TV called Google TV. The Verge report is also in line with the recently leaked images of the new Google Chromecast device.

Is there anything we don't know or haven't seen at this point? Dude picked it up at Home Depot for $50. https://t.co/YiPh6RL42d pic.twitter.com/t2mr4o15iF — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) September 28, 2020

According to reports, the new 'Sabrina' Chromecast will be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It is also said to have features like support for 4K streaming in 60 fps, HDR video playback, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision.

Google will launch the new Chromecast device along with its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a smartphones on September 30. At the virtual launch event, Google is also said to launch the new Google Nest smart speaker.