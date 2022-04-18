People In US Can Now Buy Tickets Using These Cryptocurrencies

Those watching movies in the US will now able to pay for their tickets using cryptocurrency like Dogecoin. Movie theatre chain AMC has announced to accept cryptocurrencies to buy tickets and snacks along with concessions using Dogecoin and Shiba Inu digital coins.

The company’s CEO Adam Aron announced via Twitter that the movie theatre chain has integrated support for cryptocurrencies through a Bitpay integration.

“The AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other cryptocurrencies — thanks to Bitpay,” Aron tweeted.

“Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal. To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app,” he added.

The process is simple. Select the seats, add concessions and click on Bitpay as your payment method.

According to The Verge, Bitpay also supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, AMC last year allowed people to buy movie tickets with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

“As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please� Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions!,” Aron had tweeted.

