English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
People Should Have Right on Their Data and Not Companies, Says Trai
Recommending a series of measures of "privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks", the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India held that consumers are owners of their data.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Rules for protection of personal data in the telecom space are not sufficient, regulator Trai said on Monday while suggesting that consumers be given the right to choice, consent and to be forgotten to safeguard their privacy.
Recommending a series of measures of "privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks", the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India held that consumers are owners of their data and that entities controlling, processing their information are "mere custodians and do not have primary rights over this data".
"The Right to Choice, Notice, Consent, Data Portability, and Right to be Forgotten should be conferred upon the telecommunication consumers," Trai recommended to the Department of Telecom.
It said that in order to ensure sufficient choices to the users of digital services, granularities in the consent mechanism should be built-in by the service providers.
Trai has suggested that all entities in the digital ecosystem including telecom operators should transparently disclose the information about the privacy breaches on their websites along with the actions taken for mitigation, and preventing such breaches in future.
The recommendations from Trai come at a time when there are rising concerns around privacy and safety of user data, especially through mobile apps and social media platforms.
"The Government should put in place a mechanism for redressal of telecommunication consumers' grievances relating to data ownership, protection, and privacy," Trai said.
Also Watch
Recommending a series of measures of "privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks", the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India held that consumers are owners of their data and that entities controlling, processing their information are "mere custodians and do not have primary rights over this data".
"The Right to Choice, Notice, Consent, Data Portability, and Right to be Forgotten should be conferred upon the telecommunication consumers," Trai recommended to the Department of Telecom.
It said that in order to ensure sufficient choices to the users of digital services, granularities in the consent mechanism should be built-in by the service providers.
Trai has suggested that all entities in the digital ecosystem including telecom operators should transparently disclose the information about the privacy breaches on their websites along with the actions taken for mitigation, and preventing such breaches in future.
The recommendations from Trai come at a time when there are rising concerns around privacy and safety of user data, especially through mobile apps and social media platforms.
"The Government should put in place a mechanism for redressal of telecommunication consumers' grievances relating to data ownership, protection, and privacy," Trai said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally Edition Launched at Rs 57,898, Inspired from the MT-09
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- Second ODI: Fakhar Zaman Slams Hundred to Lead Pakistan to Another Facile Win Over Zimbabwe
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today