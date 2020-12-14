Periscope Shutting Down? Code Hints That Twitter May Be Pulling the Plug on Its Live Videos App

Micro-blogging platform Twitter may be pulling the plug on its live video broadcasting app Pesiscope, according to a recent find in the app's code. This comes at a time when the company is emphasising on video services within the app, like focusing on Twitter Live and recently launching Fleets, in order to let users share more media along with their Tweets. While Twitter has not said anything about the future of Periscope, which the company acquired in 2015, the code in Twitter app indicates that Periscope may be headed into retirement.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has found a line in Twitter's app code that indicated a link to a shutdown notice for Periscope. There are no references of a shutdown in any of the code in the current version of the Periscope app, but Wong points out that the two apps share the same code which may have led to the code line getting 'slipped into Twitter.' Wong further points out that one of the reasons behind Periscope's shutdown may be the acquisition of Squad, which is expected to 'contribute to the audio, video, and conversation areas of Twitter.' Wong's findings were first reported on by TechCrunch, who have reached out to Twitter for a response.

Twitter had acquired Periscope in 2015 before the app had even launched, as part of a move to double down on live videos. Twitter had acquired Periscope in order to compete Meerkat, a live-streaming tool for Twitter and Facebook accounts. Meerkat was later launched as the Houseparty app which became popular during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and later fizzled out owing to reports of breach of data privacy.It was later acquired by Epic.