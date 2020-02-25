English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Personal Data of At Least 150 Samsung Users Leaked

Image for representation. (Source: Reuters)

Personal data of at least 150 Samsung users was compromised following the 'Find my Mobile' notification glitch that affected several Galaxy smartphone owners.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has admitted that personal data of at least 150 users were leaked following "Find My Mobile" notifications error. Thousands of premium Galaxy line up owners received a strange notification from the firm's "Find My Mobile" app last week. The South Korean tech giant has admitted that another glitch occurred at almost the same time, resulting in a "small number" of users that were able to briefly access information from other Samsung users, including names, addresses and the last four digits of their payment cards, according to reports.

Late last week, many users posted on Reddit and Twitter getting a mysterious push notification on their Samsung devices that simply read "1/1". The smartphone maker claims that the two issues were unrelated and that it was purely a coincidence that they occurred at around the same time.

Samsung further clarified that the unintentional leak was the result of a technical error on the company's UK website, and only affected 150 customers, the report added.

