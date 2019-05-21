English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Personal Data of Instagram Influencers Leaked, Traced to Mumbai-based Social Media Marketing Firm
Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was investigating into the matter.
Elizabeth Fernandez / Contributor/ Getty Images
Loading...
San Francisco: Personal data of millions of celebrities and influencers stands exposed on Instagram in a massive database that has been traced to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, TechCrunch reported on Monday.
The database containing 49 million records of several high-profile influencers, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other social media influencers were found to be leaked online.
"Each record contained public data, including bio, profile picture, number of followers they have, location and private contact information," the report claimed.
"Shortly after we reached out, Chtrbox pulled the database offline," the report added.
Security researcher Anurag Sen discovered the database and alerted TechCrunch.
"We traced the database back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, which pays influencers to post sponsored content on their accounts," said the report.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was investigating into the matter.
The database containing 49 million records of several high-profile influencers, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other social media influencers were found to be leaked online.
"Each record contained public data, including bio, profile picture, number of followers they have, location and private contact information," the report claimed.
"Shortly after we reached out, Chtrbox pulled the database offline," the report added.
Security researcher Anurag Sen discovered the database and alerted TechCrunch.
"We traced the database back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, which pays influencers to post sponsored content on their accounts," said the report.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was investigating into the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
- Dhoni Hopes to Fulfill Painting Dreams After Retirement
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results