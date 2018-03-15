English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Philips Celebrates World Sleep Day, Offers 20% Discount on Hue White Ambiance Starter kit
Customers in India can avail up to 20 percent discount on Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit purchased on Amazon.in between March 14 and 20, 2018
Philips Celebrates World Sleep Day, Offers 20% Discount on Hue White Ambiance Starter kit (image: Philips)
Lighting Major Philips Lighting has announced a special discount on its White Ambiance Starter kit in India to celebrate the World Sleep Day on March 16. Customers in India can avail up to 20 percent discount on Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit purchased on Amazon.in between March 14 and 20, 2018. World Sleep Day is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep.
Also Read:Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
Research states that light has a profound impact on regulating the human body's 24-hour circadian rhythm and plays a critical role in how people wake up and fall asleep. Philips Hue White Ambiance can support a better night's sleep by automatically and slowly dimming down two hours before bed, using the Philips Hue app. Then, in the morning, you can wake up more gently, having set the lights to gradually brighten, mimicking the sunrise the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched to Measure BMI, Other Key Body Metrics
The Philips Hue White Ambiance light bulbs are controllable via smartphone, switch, wearable, or other smart accessories. It provides a broad spectrum of white light; from a cool, bright light, perfect for when you need to concentrate, to a warm light for when you want to create a cozy ambiance. You can personalise your lighting based on your mood or activity, choosing from four different light recipes: energize, read, concentrate, and relax.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read:Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
Research states that light has a profound impact on regulating the human body's 24-hour circadian rhythm and plays a critical role in how people wake up and fall asleep. Philips Hue White Ambiance can support a better night's sleep by automatically and slowly dimming down two hours before bed, using the Philips Hue app. Then, in the morning, you can wake up more gently, having set the lights to gradually brighten, mimicking the sunrise the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched to Measure BMI, Other Key Body Metrics
The Philips Hue White Ambiance light bulbs are controllable via smartphone, switch, wearable, or other smart accessories. It provides a broad spectrum of white light; from a cool, bright light, perfect for when you need to concentrate, to a warm light for when you want to create a cozy ambiance. You can personalise your lighting based on your mood or activity, choosing from four different light recipes: energize, read, concentrate, and relax.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Philander Denies Blaming Smith for Getting Rabada Banned
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage