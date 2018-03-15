English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Philips Celebrates World Sleep Day, Offers 20% Discount on Hue White Ambiance Starter kit

Customers in India can avail up to 20 percent discount on Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit purchased on Amazon.in between March 14 and 20, 2018

Updated:March 15, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
Philips Celebrates World Sleep Day, Offers 20% Discount on Hue White Ambiance Starter kit
Philips Celebrates World Sleep Day, Offers 20% Discount on Hue White Ambiance Starter kit (image: Philips)
Lighting Major Philips Lighting has announced a special discount on its White Ambiance Starter kit in India to celebrate the World Sleep Day on March 16. Customers in India can avail up to 20 percent discount on Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit purchased on Amazon.in between March 14 and 20, 2018. World Sleep Day is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep.

Research states that light has a profound impact on regulating the human body's 24-hour circadian rhythm and plays a critical role in how people wake up and fall asleep. Philips Hue White Ambiance can support a better night's sleep by automatically and slowly dimming down two hours before bed, using the Philips Hue app. Then, in the morning, you can wake up more gently, having set the lights to gradually brighten, mimicking the sunrise the company said in a statement.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance light bulbs are controllable via smartphone, switch, wearable, or other smart accessories. It provides a broad spectrum of white light; from a cool, bright light, perfect for when you need to concentrate, to a warm light for when you want to create a cozy ambiance. You can personalise your lighting based on your mood or activity, choosing from four different light recipes: energize, read, concentrate, and relax.

