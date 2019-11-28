Philips Launches Made For India 800 Series Air Purifier For Rs 8995

Philips India has added a new air purifier to its already extensive line-up of indoor air purifiers for India, ahead of the winter season when the air pollution problem inside homes, is perhaps at its peak. The new Philips 800 Series air purifier is priced at Rs 8,995 and features what Philips calls the 3D air circulation system. Philips says the 800 Series air purifier is good for 20 square meter room sizes and can remove particles as small as 0.003 microns. This purifier has what is called the intelligent auto purification mode and the smart sensing technology, which the company says allows the professional grade sensor to detect even the slightest of air quality changes in the room.

“With air pollution reaching dangerous levels across major cities in India, more and more people are becoming aware of the health impacts it causes. There is a growing concern in the country around issues caused by pollution like asthma, breathing issues, allergies, especially in children. Indoor air pollution is even worse than outdoor and has become a year-round problem. This has led to air purifiers becoming a necessity for every Indian household,” says Gulbahar Taurani, Vice-President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent. Design has also been simplified, with the 360-degree air intake, the clean air vent at the top and a single button for managing the modes. There is also a four step colour indication for the real-time air quality notification.

