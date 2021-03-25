Philips Launches New Android-Based Smart TVs That Cost Up To Rs 1,49,990: Here's What You Get

Dutch electronics maker Philips has announced 10 new televisions including the 8200 Android TV series, 7600 series, 6900 series, and the 6800 series Smart TVs. Out of these, the Philips 8200 series and the 7600 series TVs will come with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, while the 6900 and 6800 will come with full-HD and HD resolutions. The Philips 8200 series is powered by Android TV and comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats. It comes with a borderless design and in four sizes - 70-inch, priced at Rs 1,49,990, 65-inch, priced at Rs 1,19,990, 55-inch priced at Rs 89,990, and 50-inch priced at Rs 79,990. Users can access the Google Play Store and the Philips TV app gallery along with Google Assistant for an easy and seamless navigation. All variants of the Philips 8200 4K UHD Android TV come with P5 engine which works on five aspects of picture quality to deliver flawless life like visuals. The series is supported by HDR10+. users can use Google Assistant to give voice command to their Philips Android TV via the remote and also give voice command through Alexa enabled devices. Also, the Philips 8200 series is equipped with built-in Chromecast feature and Bluetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

The Philips 4K UHD LED Smart TV 7600 series comes in two sizes - 58-inch and 50-inch, priced at Rs 89,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively. It also provides one button access to a clear icon-based menu – SAPHI. Supported by HDR10+ display, the television comes in slim minimalist frame. The series is supported by premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats. The series is also equipped with Miracast for screen mirroring your Android device to your TV Screen and Bluetooth technology for connecting soundbars and headphones.

The Philips 6900 TV series also comes with Android TV Operating System with built-in Google Assistant. Also, the TV is equipped with Dolby Digital Plus for better audio sound experience, the way human ear naturally processes sound with realistic spatial effects. Also, features Pixel Plus HD display optimises picture quality and delivers crisp images with beautiful contrast. Users can control Philips TV with their voice through the remote and also command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on, on the movie night without leaving the sofa. The series is equipped with built-in Chromecast feature. The Philips 6900 series is available in two screen sizes 43 and 32-inch (43PFT6915, 32PHT6915) priced at Rs 44,990 and Rs 27,990 respectively.

Lastly, the Philips 6800 TV series with 43 and 32-inch variant comes with Full HD and HD LED Display respectively and is equipped with SAPHI technology which provides one button access to a seamless user interface. It provides a great gaming experience as it includes less than 20 ms input lag via HDMI. It is available in two screens sizes 43 and 32-inch (43PFT6815, 32PHT6815) priced at Rs 35,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. The series is also equipped with Miracast for screen mirroring your android device to your TV Screen.