Philips Launches New Urban Living Series Air Purifiers In India Ahead Of Annual Pollution Spike

Just as we head into the pollution season with the deteriorating air quality across most parts of India due to a variety of factors, Philips has launched a new range of air purifiers for homes. The new Philips Urban Living Series Air Purifier range is now available in India and is available in three series—the Series 1000, Series 2000i and Series 3000i. The prices for the new air purifiers start at Rs 17,500 and there are in total four variants. These purifiers have a new design which should help in quicker air circulation in the room. The Philips Urban Living Series Air Purifier Series 1000 is rated at 300 cubic meter per hour of clean air delivery rate (CADR) while the Series 2000i is rated at 330 cubic meters per hour and the Series 3000i is rated at 400 cubic meters per hour of CADR.

The Philips Urban Living Series Air Purifier range will deploy the AeraSense technology seen in the company’s existing air purifier line-up as well, which scans the room for airborne pollutants as many as 1000 times per second. This displays the PM2.4, gases and allergen levels in the room on a real-time basis. Philips says the Series 2000i and the Series 3000i are smart air purifiers, which means they can be controlled by the Clean Home+ app as well as via the Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri smart assistants.

“Air purifiers today have moved from being a seasonal product to a year-long necessity. The new urban series air purifiers ­cater to this demand for pure and healthy air at all times of the year and incorporates state of the art innovation,” says Gulbahar Taurani, Vice- President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent. The model details for the new Philips Urban Living Series Air Purifier range is AC1758 for the Series 1000, AC2958 and AC2959 for the Series 2000i and AC3059 for the Series 3000i. At this time, the existing Philips Series 1000, Series 2000, Series 3000i and the Series 5000i air purifiers that are not part of the Urban Living Series will be sold alongside the new air purifier range.