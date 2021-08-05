Philips Audio has announced the launch of two new TWS earphones Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK, in India. The latest earbuds are touted to deliver Hi-Fi Audio with great battery backup, seamless connectivity, and low latency for a truly wireless experience. Phillips adds that Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK earbuds carry an MRP of Rs 9,999 and Rs 7,990, respectively, and are available on Flipkart with a temporary price cut between August 5 to August 9. We were able to spot Philips TAT3225BK at Rs 2,499, though neither the e-commerce site nor the official website listed Philips SBH2515BK/10, at the time of writing.

Starting with the Philips SBH2515BK/10, the TWS earbuds are touted to deliver a total of 110 hours of music black, and the charging case can double as a power bank. In a press note, Philips says not only the earbuds are great for people who are always on long calls, but suitable for travellers who can use the charging case as a power bank. One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours and gives users around five hours of playtime. The charging case carries a 3,350mAh battery. Other notable features include 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers to offer a punchy bass, smart Bluetooth pairing, and a multi-function button to control music and change tracks.

On the other hand, the Philips TAT3225BK feature 13mm speaker drivers to deliver rich sound quality and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also a ‘Mono’ mode on the earphones to allow users to actively use only one earphone instead of both. Built-in mic with echo cancellation aims to ensure clear audio during phone calls. The Philips TAT3225BK are touted to deliver 24 hours of battery, and each bud can provide six hours of playtime. The case takes two hours to charge, Philips states.

