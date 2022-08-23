Philips Sneaker Cleaner Review: Should You Spend Rs 2,949 For A Shoe Cleaning Device?

Philips launched its new sneaker cleaner in India earlier this month. The sneaker cleaner from Philips has been launched in order to make the shoe care routine for sneakerheads easier than ever, with three different kind of brushes and runs on AA batteries, which are easily replaceable once the battery runs out on the device.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 has been launched at a price of Rs 2,595 in India and comes with a two-year warranty. The product is available for sale exclusively on the Philips Domestic Appliances e-store www.domesticappliances.philips.co.in.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 rotates at 500 RPM, and comes with IPX5 waterproof rating. The device haruns on 6V efficient 4 X AA battery with an 80-minute run time. The sneaker cleaner weighs just 0.35 kg and is cordless which enables you to carry it around easily and makes cleaning your shoes easier than ever.

There is a Soft Brush for multipurpose use, ideal for materials like hard leather, canvas, and mesh. There is a hard brush, for cleaning tougher materials like rubber soles, and there is a third foam brush to clean softer materials, and give your shoes the shine after the cleaning routine.

The sneaker cleaner, in terms of design, looks pretty nice and compact. By the looks of it, it doesn’t look specifically for sneakers, and appears to be an electronic brush of sorts. The design, however, is nice and compact. Philips has given a nice contrasting yellow/ navy blue colour scheme. There is a single button that turns the cleaner on and off, with the Philips branding on the same panel. The 4 batteries that power the device are placed at the bottom of the handle, and the brushes can be replaced by just pulling out of the slot.

To use the sneaker cleaner is easy, just turn on the button, and the cleaner starts rotating the brush, which you just need to place a stain or a mark to remove it. Users can use the device with any cleaning solution of their choice, and brushes can also be cleaned with water separately (do not clean the whole device with water). However, using the cleaner for the first time takes some getting used to because the circular motions of the electronic brush make sneaker cleaner slip out of position very often. But once you are used to it and know how much force you need to apply to keep it in place, the product works brilliantly and takes care of the most stringent task while cleaning your sneakers.

Philips Sneaker Cleaner is a device that almost every sneakerhead in the world will appreciate. I am someone who spends a lot of money on shoes, which is why my shoe care routine is vast and strict. However, having to brush my shoes manually gets tiring, and there are times when I can’t get into tough spots. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner, makes the brushing part easier than ever, and the brushes clean all kinds of spots and stains with their 500RPM speed.

The battery is claimed to last for up to 80 minutes of full usage, which I haven’t had the chance to test out yet. I have, however, cleaned a couple of my precious sneakers using the new Philips device, and it does make things easier in terms of keeping my kicks fresh for the longest time.

