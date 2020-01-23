Take the pledge to vote

PhonePe ATM to Let Users Withdraw Instant Money from Nearby Vendors

PhonePe users can go to the 'Stores' tab on their app and click on the 'PhonePe ATM' icon to locate nearby shops in the Delhi-NCR region offering this facility.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Digital payments platform PhonePe launched a unique feature called 'PhonePe ATM' on its platform that will help users in need of cash can get instant money from merchants offering this facility. A customer in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the 'Stores' tab and click on the 'PhonePe ATM' icon to locate nearby shops offering this facility. Currently, a user can avail Rs 1,000 a day from the merchant via this pilot feature, launched in the Delhi-NCR region, to begin with.

Go to the shop, click on the 'Withdraw' button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app. Once the amount is transferred, the merchant will give the customer the cash equal to the amount transferred, the company said in a statement. "The PhonePe ATM allows customers to withdraw cash without any hassle through our trusted merchant partners. It also helps merchants avoid the hassle of storing cash and making multiple trips to the bank branch to deposit their extra cash," said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business Development, PhonePe.

There will not be any charge for customers or merchants for availing this service. The withdrawal limit for customers will be the same as the limit set by their respective banks. The move will enable neighbourhood stores to act as ATMs for the customers who cannot locate bank ATMs or reach an ATM out of cash.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
