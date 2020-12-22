PhonePe Business App Users Can Now Get Voice Notifications in 9 Regional Languages, How to Use It

PhonePe is rolling out a new feature for the PhonePe Business app that would allow merchants to receive voice notifications in nine regional languages. The digital payment company says that the voice notification alerts about payments received would enable merchants to manage their daily business without having to check the customer's phone screen or waiting for a bank SMS, especially during rush hours. Apart from Hindi and English, sellers would now receive notifications in Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, and Assamese. First launched in 2018, the PhonePe for Business app currently has over 15 million merchant partners across India.

To enable voice notifications on PhonePe for Business app, merchants would need to go Settings available at the top left corner and enable voice notifications. It is important to note that the app's language should be set according to the notification. The company explains that the business app also sends out communication to merchants about various products in the vernacular language they are most comfortable with. When a merchant is onboarded on the app, the PhonePe field team also shares educational material giving them information about the various products and features in different languages. thereby ensuring a smoother sign-up process.

Speaking about the updated voice notifications system, Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President of Offline Business Development at PhonePe said, "We are constantly building new features on the PhonePe for business app to make it easier for our merchant partners to run and grow their business. The multi-lingual voice notification functionality which we have recently introduced makes it easier for our merchant partners to attend to their customers while also making sure that payments have been received during peak hours in the language of their choice."

Both business and regular apps have been adding new features over the last few months to ease digital services for its users amid the COVID-19 . Recently, the company partnered with Tax2Win, to offer its users with the option to file income tax directly from the regular PhonePe app ahead of the December 31 deadline.