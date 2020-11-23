PhonePe Onboards 73 Private and Public Electricity Companies to Promote E-Bill Payments Amid Pandemic

PhonePe has announced that its digital payment platform now supports 73 electricity companies (both public and private sector) across 28 states and eight union territories in India to enable users to pay electricity bills seamlessly. The digital payment company already supports 'reminders' feature that alerts users whenever their electricity bill payment is due. Several bill payments can also be done automatically as well with PhonePe' autopay feature. The support for 73 electricity boards on the platform will be a handy tool amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as users can now make contactless payments to both public and private electricity providers.

Speaking about the development, Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development at PhonePe in a press note said that the company witnessed a 40 percent increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 in comparison to the same period last year. "It is also heartening to note that over 80 percent of our customers are in tier 2, tier 3, tier 4 cities and beyond indicating the widespread adoption of contactless bill payments," the PhonePe' development business director added.

To make electricity payment, PhonePe users need to open the app, click on 'Electricity' under the 'Recharge and Pay Bills' section. After selecting the electricity board, enter the unique service number and make the payment via PhoneWallet, UPI, or debit/ credit card. Additionally, to enable the autoPay option on PhonePe, users will need to select 'Manage Autopay' in the My Money section. Following this, select a new biller or add a new one > Click on proceed and confirm. The platform supports Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club credit cards and ICICI debit cards. Moreover, the autopay feature works with gas, broadband, landline, water, and more.

Earlier in July this year, PhonePe had partnered with Ola to promote digital payment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the digital payment company claimed that it crossed the 250 million user mark. PhonePe had also reported 100 million monthly active users and clocked 2.3 billion app session in October.