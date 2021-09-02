PhonePe Pulse Website Launched to Neatly Show India's Digital Payment Trends

PhonePe has announced the launch of PhonePe Pulse - an elaborate, interactive website that contains data, insights and trends related to digital payments via PhonePe in India. The PhonePe Pulse website currently showcases more than 2,000+ Crore transactions by consumers on an interactive map of India. Users can also find data on peer-to-peer payments, merchant payments, recharge and bill payments, financial services and others. The website highlights top states, districts, and pin codes that use PhonePe the most for digital transactions.

The PhonePe Pulse website notes the company aims to “demystify the what, why and how of digital payments in India." There’s also a Pulse Report, an in-depth study on the evolution of digital payments over the past five years. The insights on the website and in the report have been drawn from two key sources - the entirety of PhonePe’s transaction data combined with merchant and customer interviews. The report is available as a free download on the PhonePe Pulse website. The Flipkart-backed company says the innovation is relevant to “multiple ecosystem stakeholders" that include government, policymakers, regulatory bodies, media, industry analysts, merchant partners, startups, academic institutions, and students. The data can be further used for research and other stories to understand consumer and merchant behaviour in India.

Speaking over the development, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, in a press release said, the company built PhonePe Pulse to help “unlock opportunities for others to build in India." Rahul Chari, Co-founder and CTO at PhonePe added that PhonePe Pulse is an extension of the company’s “open platform approach to the information." He states the end product is “only the start," and the company hopes others take the same approach to “data sharing and transparency."

Presenting PhonePe Pulse – A repository of authentic, actionable data based on over 2000 Crore transactions.​ It’s the definitive resource to know how India transacts.To know more, visit: https://t.co/Lvql8qyn80#PhonePePulse pic.twitter.com/ZeNxwXByeD — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) September 2, 2021

At the moment, the PhonePe Pulse has four sections namely Explore, Trends, Insights and Fun Facts. Users will find state and district-wise data under the Explore area. The site shows that the platform had over 30 million users until Q2 2021. Most Xiaomi phone users in India use the app, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and Apple.

