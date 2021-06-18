PhonePe Users Can Now Auto Top-Up Wallet via UPI: How to Use

India’s popular digital payments platform PhonePe has launched a new ‘Wallet Auto Top-up’ feature using UPI e-mandates. The feature will allow PhonePe customers to set up a UPI e-mandate once, after which the app will automatically top-up wallet balance when it falls below a minimum level. It essentially means PhonePe customers can now make multiple payments using their Wallet, without having to top up their balance manually each time. The auto top-up option aims to save time and effort for PhonePe Wallet customers that also seemingly ensures a high transaction success rate (99.99 percent). Once the UPI e-mandate has been set up, users don’t need to enter any PIN or wait for an OTP each time they want to load their wallets or make a payment.

I automatically top-up your wallet for you, what more hints do you want?— PhonePe (@PhonePe_) June 17, 2021

PhonePe notes that e-mandates are a huge step forward for UPI and would help “leapfrog payments" to the next level opening up a large number of use cases across businesses. The UPI e-mandate is significant for the digital payments ecosystem, as it takes forward RBI’s vision of offering a seamless recurring payment experience to customers, the company adds. Customers can enable Wallet Auto Top-Up by selecting the ‘Top-Up’ icon in the wallet section on the PhonePe app homepage. Following this, enter an amount that needs to be added to the wallet, and a pop-up will appear asking customers to enable Auto Top-Up. Customers need to enter the Auto Top-Up amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 and click on the ‘Top-Up & Set Auto Top-Up’ wallet option at the bottom of the screen and enter the UPI PIN. On successful confirmation from the customer’s bank, the PhonePe wallet gets recharged for the chosen amount instantly, and an auto-top up mandate is created.

