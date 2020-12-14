PhonePe Users Can Now File Income Tax Directly From The App With Tax2Win: Here's How It Works

PhonePe, the digital payments platform, has announced a partnership with Tax2Win, a popular online tax-filing company, to offer its users with the option to file income tax seamlessly ahead of the December 31 deadline. The Tax2Win tax-filing platform has been integrated into the PhonePe app for Android and iOS, and the feature is currently live in India. The digital payments company says that the new development will allow its "vast userbase" who are spread across "95 percent of India's pin codes" to file tax returns from the app directly. Recently, PhonePe announced that the company crossed the 250 million registered user milestone with over 100 million monthly active users (MAU), generating nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October 2020.

The Tax2Win platform is available to use on PhonePe Switch that the company rolled out last year to provide a dedicated platform for its third-party partners within its app. Users can check Tax2Win's availability by first opening PhonePe app > Select PhonePe Switch at the bottom of the screen > Tap Services and More > Scroll down to find Tax2Win. In case users are unable to see the option, download or update the latest version of PhonePe from either Google Play Store and Apple App Store. After selecting the Tax2Win option, users will see the same interface that the tax filing company offers on its website. However, it appears that Tax2Win via Flipkart is only providing its eCA paid services while the self-file option is available on its website.

With the eCA, users will get a personal assistant who would guide through the tax filing process as well as to provide "maximum refund calculated for you." The cost of the eCA varies up on several criteria such as location (NRI or Indian resident), type of income (from one employee or multiple), type of profession (freelance or small business), and so on. Additionally, the platform within PhonePe also has a live chat function so that users can connect with the customer service without leaving the app.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rituraj Rautela, Head of PhonePe Switch said, "With this partnership, our users can now file their taxes seamlessly using their PhonePe app. With over 280 partners on PhonePe Switch currently, our effort has been to build." Vertika Kedia who is the co-founder of Tax2Win also lauded the partnership and said, "The key highlight of the integration is that it helps users access our platform with just a single click on the PhonePe app, underscoring super convenience." Tax2Win also offer post-filing solutions for individuals as well as businesses.

Meanwhile, PhonePe has been adding new features to allow users to enjoy various services online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the platform onboarded 73 electricity companies (both public and private sector) across 28 states to enable users to pay electricity bills without a hassle.