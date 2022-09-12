Phones Launching in India In Sept 2022: Motorola, Vivo, Realme and More

Apple has already cleared up the decks with the launch of the iPhone 14 series earlier this month, but we are just starting with the month, and more launches are on the cards for consumers in India.

Brands like Realme, Motorola and iQOO have new smartphones waiting in the wings, and you have options across different price points. Motorola is going to be the busy of the lot, with more than three new Motorola smartphones expected to be available in the country in the coming months. Here’s the list of phones launching in India this month.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – September 13

We start the week with Motorola launching its new premium Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone in the country. The launch date is Tuesday, September 13, and this is the first phone in the market to get a 200-megapixel main camera at the back. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with support for 125W fast charging. The phone also gets a 60-megapixel front shooter. The device features an OLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate screen.

In addition to this, we also expect the brand to launch the Moto Edge 30 Fusion and the Moto Edge 30 Neo smartphones in the market.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime – September 13

Realme is set for a busy September, with multiple launches planned in India. First up is the Narzo 50i Prime which is a mid-level smartphone, powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset. The company is talking about its unique design and finish, and you also have 5000mAh battery on board. It has an 8-megapixel primary rear camera which means you can expect Realme to price the phone around Rs 8,000 in the country.

iQOO Z6 Lite – September 16

iQOO is the first brand to use the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G chipset on its upcoming Z6 Lite smartphone. It is even promised to get a 120Hz refresh rate screen, mostly likely with an LCD panel. It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed. The phone gets a 50-megapixel auto-focus camera, and a four-component cooling system as well.

Vivo V25 – September 15

Vivo V25 5G smartphone is coming out this week in India, and the company has already shared teasers of the phone. Like the previous V series phones, Vivo is focusing on the selfie camera of the upcoming model. It has got a 50-megapixel AF selfie camera for videos. It features a colour-changing AG glass design, and supports up to 8GB RAM via the virtual option. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Realme GT Neo 3T – September 16

Realme is bringing the T version of the GT Neo 3 to the Indian market. The phone gets 80W charging support, powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset, and features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display. It has three cameras at the back, with a 64-megapixel unit as the main sensor. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers and has a cooling system in place.

