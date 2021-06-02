Photo Contest Alert: Sony World Photography Awards 2022 Entries Now Open

Entries for the coveted Sony World Photography Awards 2022 are now open. The annual photography competition is one of the more respected names in the global photography space, and is held every year by the World Photography Organisation, in association with Sony. Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have been opened up for entries from participants anywhere in the world since yesterday, June 1, and will run through the year – with different categories ending on different deadlines. The contest is divided into four competitions, each with different sub-divided categories for photographers to choose from.

The first competition, which is the flagship award of the Sony World Photography Awards, is Professional. This segment will accept outstanding bodies of work, or photography projects, from interested professional photographers – who have to submit at least five to 10 photographs that can be classified under any one of the 10 available categories. Entries for the Professional segment will close on January 13, 2022, at 1PM GMT. The second segment is Open, which any photographer can apply for. This segment requires the entry of only one photograph instead of a project or a collection of photos, and the last entries will be accepted at 1PM GMT on January 6, 2022.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2022 will also have a Youth segment for photographers aged 12 to 19, and a Student segment – eligible participants will be required to be a photography student anywhere in the world. While the Student entries will be closed on November 30, 2021 for the final end-of-year award, the Youth segment will be a monthly affair. Each month, the World Photography Organisation will choose a theme, and winners will be announced at the end of each month.

In terms of prizes, the Photographer of the Year (chosen from the Professional segment) and the Open Photographer of the Year will each receive cash awards of $25,000 (approx. Rs 18 lakh) and $5,000 (approx. Rs 3.7 lakh), respectively. Winners across all categories will receive a Sony camera kit, including Youth and Student divisions. Simultaneous to the main competition, there will also be a national awards programme, which will look to reward regional photographers.

Winners of the competition will have their work exhibited at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition held in London each year, and will also be toured across international exhibition, and published in the annual awards book. Along with the cash prize and the camera kit, the Sony World Photography Awards offers a launch pad for aspiring, semi-professional photographers to build a network in the professional space.

