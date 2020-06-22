Photographer Of The Year: Pablo Albarenga Wins Top Prize at Sony Awards 2020

Sony, in association with the World Photography Organisation, has announced photographer Pablo Albarenga as the winner of 2020’s Sony World Photography Awards. Albarenga’s work on his series, titled Seeds of Resistance, has been awarded with a cash prize of $25,000 and a Sony digital imaging kit, along with the global exposure that the coveted award brings with itself. The Seeds of Resistance project focused on communities and natural landscapes that have been affected by commercial ventures such as agri-businesses and mining, as well as the people behind these sectors that are working to protect these delicate ecological balances. Albarenga’s work also highlights indigenous communities, whose lives have been deeply affected by such ventures.

Speaking at the sidelines of the award, Albarenga said, “I see two victories: first, the opportunity to tell the stories of the traditional communities of the Amazon by highlighting the people who are still fighting not only for their future, but for everyone's. We need to look beyond the trees, the oxygen and the "undiscovered" species of the rainforest. Secondly, that the photographer of the year award has landed in Latin America, a continent historically told through the eyes of foreigners. I hope that many more photographers from our region will continue to contribute with our voices, thus strengthening the amazing community of Latin American storytellers.”

The Sony World Photography Awards also featured awards for photographers across 10 individual categories, with ‘environment’ being added as the latest category for the awards. The awards for each of these categories were won by the following photographers:

